Prevent greying and other hair woes with these easy tips and superfoods

The health of your hair is also dependent on your diet and activity. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) The health of your hair is also dependent on your diet and activity. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From dryness, split ends and dandruff to oiliness, lack of growth and premature greying — these are some of the most common hair problems faced by people. And if these issues continue to persist despite trying out various remedies and treatments, it is advised you take a look at the root cause — which includes sleep patterns, intake of any external pills, and even diet. So are you doing it right?

Highlighting the same, dietitian Lavleen Kaur pointed out in a facebook video, “First, we need to find out the reason for hairfall. Is it because of crash dieting where you are losing out on the good nutrients like vitamins, minerals and proteins? Or is it because of issues like use of birth control pills, hypertension and blood thinners? Even after paying attention to your diet, you may witness hair fall if you do not sleep properly, are under stress or your water intake is not adequate”.

So once you have identified the issue, make sure to include these superfoods in your diet, she advised.

Sesame seeds

Both black and white sesame seeds are rich in calcium. They also contain vitamins and proteins that help in hair growth.

Jaggery

The iron-rich food improves the haemoglobin level in blood and is also good for the hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The iron-rich food improves the haemoglobin level in blood and is also good for the hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It not only helps digest the food better, it also boosts red blood cells in the body which in turn help in hair growth.

Dry coconut

Dry coconut laddoos mixed with jaggery can be consumed, while coconut oil can be applied on hair.

Amaranth

Atta, seeds, laddoo — amaranth can be had in various forms as it is a source of iron, protein and fibre, which are essential for hair growth and texture.

Nuts

Almonds help in hair growth. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Almonds help in hair growth. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Almonds and walnuts are a good source of essential fatty acids. Pulses are a rich source of protein that is essential for hair growth.

A combination of all these can help in hair growth and prevent greying.

Along with food, it is also necessary to have an exercise routine. Sleep needs to be regulated as stress should be managed well.

She also suggested hair care remedies.

For hairfall

Mustard oil

Mustard oil massage helps improve blood circulation. This provides hair follicles with a good supply of nutrients.

Methi powder

It helps kills bacteria

Ingredients

500ml – Cold pressed/wood pressed mustard oil

200ml – Cold pressed coconut oil (non-perfumed)

1tbsp – Methi powder

1tbsp – Curry leaves powder or a handful of curry leaves.

Method

*Mix everything and store it in a clean glass bottle for a week to infuse.

Application

*Take the required amount and warm it a bit.

*Once it becomes lukewarm, gently massage on scalp and through the length of your hair.

*Keep for 1-2 hours before bath or apply overnight and cover with a shower cap.

*Wash hair with a mild, chemical-free shampoo the next morning. You can do this twice a week.

*This oil will work best along with healthy eating, drinking, sleeping, exercising and thinking habits.

For grey hair

Kalonji seeds are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich which helps prevent dandruff and kill bacteria.

Ingredients

300ml – Raw virgin cold pressed coconut oil

40-50 strands- Dry roasted curry leaves

1/2 small cup – Kalonji dry roasted

Method

*Make a powder of both curry leaves and kalonji seeds.

*Add in coconut oil.

*Leave it for 1 week in shade.

*Apply twice a week, 4-5 hrs before washing hair.

For healthy and lustrous hair

Ingredients

2tbsp – Amla (overnight soaked in water to form a paste)

2 tbsp – Shikakai (overnight soaked in water to form a paste)

1tsp – Methi Powder

1tsp – Lemon squeezed

1tsp – Curd

Method

*Mix all the ingredients and form a paste.

*Apply it to hair two hours before washing.

Have you tried these yet?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd