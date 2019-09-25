Inspired by Greta Thunberg, Sonam Kapoor shares ‘simple’ tips for sustainable living

Appreciating Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg‘s impassioned plea against climate change at the United Nations on Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media and wrote, “This is so powerful”. She went on to say that how many people were moved by the youngsters speech, adding that little efforts by each one can make a huge difference. Sharing Thunberg’s images, Kapoor wrote on Instagram stories, “A lot of us were moved by Greta’s speech. We were ashamed and felt like what can we do. I’m listing out eight simple things we can!”

Sixteen year-old Thunberg addressed world leaders’ inaction towards climate crisis at the United Nations’ Climate Summit that took place days after millions of young people worldwide took to the streets to participate in the ‘Climate Strike’ demanding emergency action on the issue. The summit saw Thunberg confronting world leaders by saying, “How dare you?”, further condemning them for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change.

Thunberg has been at the centre of climate change activism ever since she took time off school in 2018 to demonstrate outside the Swedish Parliament. She was seen holding up a sign calling for stronger climate action. Soon, other students engaged in similar protests in their own communities worldwide. Together they organised a school climate strike movement under the name ‘Fridays for Future’.

Taking a cue from the young teen activist, Kapoor shared how sustainable living can be incorporated in our daily lives. From conserving water to switching to reusable water bottles, The Zoya Factor actor listed these points.

1. Say goodbye to meat, just for one day a week.

2. Recycle paper, batteries, plastics, glass, used oil, tires and more.

3. Buy less stuff. I buy a lot of vintage and second-hand stuff.

4. Buy sustainable seafood.

5. Make the switch to a reusable water bottle for once and for all. “My husband has got me some beautiful bottles from Amazon,” she pointed out.

6. Use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy-efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also, flip the light switch off when you leave the room!

7. Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and waste water that eventually ends up in the ocean.

8. Plant a tree. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change.

Kapoor has also incorporated sustainability as part of her fashion and was seen wearing a handblock printed sari from the Jebsispar AW19 – ‘The Invisible God’ collection during The Zoya Factor promotions.

Sustainable living is fast becoming a global priority with activists and countries calling for measures to combat climate change. Sustainable living attempts to reduce an individual’s, and thereby the society’s, use of natural resources of the Earth. The idea is to reduce carbon footprint by altering methods of diet, transportation and energy consumption.

Even Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar shared her plans on Twitter of starting a pan-India campaign ‘Climate Warrior’ to raise awareness about global warming, conservation and sustainable living where she will be seen putting out “fun videos about the small changes I made in my life and what you can do to save natural resources”.

