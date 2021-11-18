Know all about green sea peel and its various benefits

It is natural for people to be wary of a lot of skincare products that are riddled with chemicals. Facial peels, especially, worry them, for it stays on the face for a while before it gets dry and is then pulled off.

But, something called the ‘green sea peel’ could make people fall in love with the idea of peels in general. Dr Shilpi Behl, a cosmetologist and the co-owner Avana Healthcare, explains that green sea peel is made up of not only herbal land plants but also sea-sourced plants, various herbs, algae rich in minerals, vitamins and enzymes. “In this special herbal mixture, six plants like horsetail, aloe vera, ribwort, lungwort, pansy, and marigold play a key role. The potent ingredients are nano hyaluronic acid, glucan, allantoin, betaine and marine actives for better skin results,” she says.

Dr Behl adds that it is a natural way of skin peeling without the use of any acids. “The main composition of this product is purely harvested under the sea. It stimulates the skin, like micro needles, that removes the top most superficial layer of skin. Unlike chemical peels that are based on pH and acidity, this peel works by stimulating the cells, detoxifying the old skin cells, and regenerating new skin cells.”

But most importantly, what people want to know is whether green sea peels, like other peels, hurt when one tries to remove them. The expert says it may involve sparkling and prickling depending on the massage pressure and consistency of the skin, but does not cause any pain. “All types of herbal massages can be slightly uncomfortable. Nevertheless, everyone has a different sensibility. Overall, it is a pain free experience.”

Which method of green sea peel should you try?

The peel can be applied using three methods. Each method uses more herbal mixture and is massaged into the skin for longer durations. Aesthetic experts can recommend which method is best suited for you.

The fresh up

It is used to treat pigmentation disorders, tired and pale skin.

Energy

It is used to treat age-related skin conditions, impurities, pale skin, scars and pigmentation such as hyper-pigmentation.

Classic

It is used to treat large-pore skin, impure skin, scars, premature wrinkle formation, sun-damaged skin, and hyper-pigmentation.

The aftercare

“After the peel is removed, a soothing facial mask is applied to help the healing process. Some experts include a follow-up facial five days later to treat the skin and give it the moisture it needs,” says the doctor.

The benefits

* The green sea peel is great for treating scars, blemishes and acne-prone skin, large pores, sunspots, and hyperpigmentation.

* ‍It stimulates blood circulation and metabolism and leads to a natural improvement of the skin texture.

* It provides your skin with the natural energy it needs to renew the cells.

* It helps to reduce age-related skin appearances as well as impurities. The treatment visibly improves the skin’s appearance.

* Blood circulation is stimulated, pores open and the skin is able to optimally absorb the ingredients of the subsequent skin care.

* The complexion appears brighter.

