How does grape seed work to help you get glowing and hydrating skin?

There are many different ways in which you can care for your skin. Ideally, you need to begin with the basics and then look for things which work for you and suit your skin texture and type. Only with consistency will you be able to find what works best for you and what does not.

For those who are not aware, grape seed is understood to possess a wide range of possible health benefits. They are a great source of vitamins C and E, antioxidants known as flavonoids, all of which work on skin’s texture and diminish the signs of maturing.

Nikhil Jain, the founder of Navah Skincare says scrubs, moisturisers, cleansers and other products, as well as many professional treatments, comprise grape seed extract, crushed grape seeds, and even other parts of the grape to help you with skincare.

He lists some of the possible ways in which grape seeds work to help you achieve glowing and hydrating skin; read on.

* Antioxidant properties

Grape seed extract contains proanthocyanidins — a powerful antioxidant with healing and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains 20 times the antioxidant source of vitamin E and 50 times the antioxidant power of vitamin C. Grape seed extract is so rich in antioxidants and oligomeric proanthocyanidins developments, it has been linked to a decent range of many likely health benefits.

* Protection from sun damage

It has been established that grape seed extract can cure your skin from sun damage, which might range from wrinkles to pigment variations and even skin cancer. The antioxidants found in grape seed extract help your skin to fight free radicals. From sun damage, pollution to smoking and even stress, free radicals develop as a result of the weather you experience each day. The antioxidant properties of grape seed extract combat these free radicals and guard your skin.

* Improves your skin

If you protect your skin from sun damage, you’re also helping to keep up its appearance. Grape seed extract escalates cell turnover and collagen synthesis, which helps your skin to stay elastic and healthier.

If used timely, skincare and sweetness products that contain grape seed extract can even out your skin tone and treat acne outbreaks, thanks to the antioxidants and microbial properties. Grapeseed also makes your skin smooth and more flexible. It improves your skin’s moisture, softness and elasticity by adding vitamin C and antioxidants to it, thereby preserving your skin.

