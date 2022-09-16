Grand finale of Miss/Mr India with Down syndrome pageant in Raipur

Miss/Mr India with Down Syndrome, the first pageant in the world for Indians with Down Syndrome, will hold its grand finale today at 6:30 pm at Mayfair Golf Resort, Raipur. The event, organised by the Down Syndrome Federation of India and Happiness is Khushi (an educational academy for people with learning disabilities), will host 15 finalists selected from a shortlist of 40 across India.

The contest has three rounds: a ramp walk, a speech by the contestants, and a talent show. The finalists underwent one-on-one grooming sessions over the past month held by special educators trained in the field of Down syndrome.

Dr Rekha Ramachandran, president of the Down Syndrome Federation of India and the pageant’s chief patron, says, “Through this platform, we are trying to change the mindset of those who think people with Down Syndrome are suffering, which is not true. We want the world to see and understand that these individuals are not only capable of dance, drama or music, but they are much beyond that and can perform in beauty pageants too and we are proud of them.”

The competition is part of the 4th India International Down Syndrome Conference taking place from September 15 to 18 at Mayfair Golf Resort, organised by the Down Syndrome Federation of India and Aashayein (a child learning and development centre). The event will consist of the latest research in the field shared by experts, and also complete medical check-ups of individuals with Down Syndrome by reputed doctors.

Tejal Shah, founder and director of Happiness of Khushi, and convenor of the pageant, says, “Persons with Down syndrome are intelligent people who have huge potential and can-do wonders if given the right training and right opportunities at the right time. This pageant will boost their confidence which gives a sense of security and is the key to success.”

Anita Reji, co-founder of Beautiful Together, an organisation working for the empowerment of people with special needs, and whose daughter, Riza, is participating in the pageant today, says, “When a child with Down Syndrome is born, parents feel low. Society has spread a stigma around people with special needs. But we want to challenge that perspective. Don’t compare these kids to others, accept them as they are and communicate with them and understand them. They are just different in their own way, like every child is. So even if they have intellectual or physical challenges, they can excel if they are given a little push and their needs are recognised.”

