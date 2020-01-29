Loved Priyanka Chopra’s makeup at the Grammys? Here’s how you can get it

If you want a bronze makeup look, here are your cues. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) If you want a bronze makeup look, here are your cues. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There is no denying that Priyanka Chopra is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and make-up. From overcoats to embellished saris, she aces it all with elegance and grace. So it wasn’t surprising that she turned heads yet again at the Grammys 2020 when she stepped out in a stunning Ralph & Russo number with a navel-grazing neckline. And even though the internet is divided on her look, we couldn’t take our eyes off of her makeup — which was flawless, dewy and bronzy.

If you want to recreate this look and wondering how to achieve it, we have you covered. Ahead we break it down for you:

Step 1: As her makeup artist said, she looked no less than a glistening Goddess. But glowing skin cannot be achieved overnight, you need to work towards it by lathering yourself up with a moisturiser and keeping yourself hydrated at all times. However, to add extra glow (because it is never enough) begin with a strobe cream mixed with your face cream/moisturiser.

Step 2: Allow the cream to seep in for a good one minute and then apply a sheer foundation. Then, if you have blemishes, use a green concealer and dab it on the spots. Once done, dot foundation all over the face and do not forget your neck. Set it with a setting powder on your T-zone, and your creases like your under eyes and laugh lines so that the foundation doesn’t budge.

Step 3: Once the base is in place, take a honey shade bronzer and apply it in the shape of ‘3’ across your forehead and your cheekbones. If you are wondering how to get the right shade bronzer, you can know all about it here. Once you are done applying, take a peach blush and brush it lightly on the apples of your cheeks.

Step 4: For the eyes, which happens to be the highlight of her look, go for a chocolate brown eyeshadow and apply it on the lower lashes and the crease of your eyes. You will notice Priyanka has a hint of shimmer on her eyelids. So spray a flat tiny brush with a makeup setting spray and pack on some glitter. Carefully place it on the inner corner of your eyes, and as you fade it out blend it with the chocolate brown eyeshadow in the crease. Clear out any fall out and finish it with a generous dose of mascara.

Step 5: Take a brown nude lip pencil and contour your lips i.e. right below the lower lip smudge it a little to create the depth of fuller lips. With the same lip pencil fill in your lips and complete with a heavy dose of nude brown lip gloss. This adds a little colour to your lips and makes it look plump.

