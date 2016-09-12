Graduate adults more likely use e-cigs to quit smoking: Study

“If ENDS (e-cigarettes) use proves to be helpful for smoking cessation among long-term smokers, then interventions to improve access to ENDS among minority smokers and those with low levels of education may be needed,” said Michael Eriksen. (File) “If ENDS (e-cigarettes) use proves to be helpful for smoking cessation among long-term smokers, then interventions to improve access to ENDS among minority smokers and those with low levels of education may be needed,” said Michael Eriksen. (File)

A recent study showed that the intent on quitting tobacco, be it electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) or cigarettes, seems to drop off among less educated smokers.

Through a survey of more than 1,200 smokers, researchers found those who did not have college degrees were less likely to use ENDS in addition to smoking regular cigarettes.

But smokers, who did use ENDS, such as e-cigarettes, were more likely to have attempted to quit in the past year.

Author of the study Michael Eriksen said, “Among dual users, having a college degree was associated with high intention to quit smoking and attempting to quit in the past year. This study highlights patterns in ENDS use that may increase the socioeconomic gap in smoking prevalence.”

The study used data from the 2014 Tobacco Products and Risk Perceptions Survey. The data also illustrate lower dual END and regular cigarette use among racial minorities.

“We found that current smokers used ENDS with an intention to quit smoking cigarettes or reduce the use of combustible cigarettes. If ENDS use proves to be helpful for smoking cessation among long-term smokers, then interventions to improve access to ENDS among minority smokers and those with low levels of education may be needed,” Eriksen said.

The study was published in the journal Addictive Behaviors.

