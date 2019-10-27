Govardhan Puja 2019: Puja Timings, History, Importance and Significance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja 2019: Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat, which saved the lives of many people from incessant rains. It is believed that the people of Gokul used to worship God Indra, also known as God of rain. But Lord Krishna wanted to change that and said that everyone should worship the Annakut hill or Govardhan Parbat as that is the real God which nurtures and saves their lives from drastic conditions by providing food and shelter.

Hence, they had started worshipping the mountain in the place of God Indra. This made Indra very angry, who made it rain even more. Finally, Lord Krishna came to people’s rescue and save their lives by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger. In this way, the mighty and proud Indra was defeated by Lord Krishna. Now, the day is celebrated as Govardhan Puja to offer homage to Govardhan Parbat. Govardhan puja festival is also celebrated as the Annakut festival.

It is celebrated as Padva or Bali Pratipada in Maharashtra as it is believed that demon King Bali was defeated and pushed to Patal Loka by Lord Vishnu in the form of Vamana (incarnation of Lord Vishnu).

Bali Pratipada or Govardhan Puja or Annakut Puja is held a day after Diwali in the month of Kartik. This year, it would be celebrated on October 28, Monday.

Offerings of cereals such as wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables are made to Lord Krishna.

According to drikpanchang.com, Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat – 03:26 pm to 05:40 pm

Duration – 2 hours 14 minutes

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 09:08 am on Oct 28, 2019 and ends on 06:13 am on October 29, 2019.