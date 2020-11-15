Govardhan Puja 2020: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, mantra, and samagri

Govardhan Puja 2020 Puja Vidhi: The festival will be celebrated on November 15, 2020 (file)

Govardhan Puja 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri, Mantra: Govardhan Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. On this occasion, devotees offer prayers and offer a variety of vegetarian dishes. This year, the festival will be held on November 15, 2020.

This day commemorates the incident mentioned in the Bhagavata Puran, where Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide shelter from torrential rains to the villagers of Vrindavan. Devotees, therefore, offer a ‘mountain’ of foods, to metaphorically represent the hill. It is an important festival, especially for Vaishnavas.

The muhurat for Govardhan puja will begin at 3:42 pm and end by 5:57 pm on November 15, according to drikpanchang.com. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival may fall one day before Amavasya tithi.

Many variants of Govardhan puja are performed by devotees. In one such variant, an idol of Sri Krishna is made out of cow dung in a horizontal position. It is then decorated with earthenware lamps and candles. Govardhan puja is also known as Annakoot puja. In some temples, like in Mathura and Nathadwara, idols are given a milk bath and dressed in new clothes and ornaments. Some craftsmen also pay reverence to their tools and machinery on this day and celebrate it as Vishvakarma Puja.

Besides sweets, other foods like dal, vegetables, pulses and fried savoury foods are also offered to Sri Krishna. People also sing ‘thaal’ or kirtans and devotional hymns. The singing lasts for about an hour and is then followed by a grand arti.

