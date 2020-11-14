Govardhan Puja 2020: Date, puja timings, history, importance and significance

Govardhan Puja 2020: This year it falls on November 15.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Date, Puja Timings: Every year Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate the history of Govardhan Parbat, which is touted for saving lives of several people from incessant rains. Many believe that the people of Gokul used to worship God Indra, also known as God of rain. But it was Lord Krishna who wanted to change that and hoped people prayed to Annakut hill or Govardhan Parbat as that is the real God. Consequently, they worshipped mountain instead of God Indra which made him very angry. As a result, he made it rain a lot. It was Lord Krishna who came to people’s rescue and saved lives by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger. The day is then celebrated as Govardhan Puja and devotees offer homage to Govardhan Parbat. It is celebrated as Padva or Bali Pratipada in Maharashtra and many believe that Lord Vishnu had pushed demon King Bali to Patal Loka.

Bali Pratipada or Govardhan Puja is held on the day after Diwali. It falls in the month of Kartik and will be celebrated on November 15.

Devotees offer cereals like wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to Lord Krishna.

According to drikpanchang.com, Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat is between 03:19 pm to 05:27 pm

Duration – 02 Hours 09 Mins

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 10:36 am on Nov 15, 2020 and ends on 07:06 am on Nov 16, 2020.

