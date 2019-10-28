Govardhan Puja 2019: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra, Samagri, Rituals, Procedure

Govardhan Puja 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Every year Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the history of Govardhan Parbat. It had saved the lives of many people from uncontrollable rains. It is often believed that those who resided in Gokul used to worship God Indra, also known as God of rain. However, Lord Krishna wanted everyone to worship Annakut hill or Govardhan Parbat. He believed that it was the real God since it nurtured lives by providing shelter and food.

This marked the beginning of people worshipping the mountain instead of God Indra. Needless to say, this angered Indra and he caused more rain. Ultimately, it was Lord Krishna who rescued people by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger. Thus, the day is celebrated as Govardhan Puja and the day is dedicated to Govardhan Parbat. Govardhan puja festival is also celebrated as the Annakut festival. This year it will be celebrated on October 28.

On this day, devotees prepare a variety of vegetarian meals and offer them to Lord Krishna. People also create a hillock made of cow dung to symbolically represent Govardhan mountain. Before the puja, it is decorated with flowers. According to drikpanchang.com, the timings are as follows.

Pratipada Tithi begins – 09:08 am on October 28, 2019

Pratipada Tithi ends – 06:13 am on October 29, 2019