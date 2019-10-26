Govardhan Puja 2019 Date in India: When is Govardhan Puja in 2019?

Govardhan Puja 2019 Date in India: The festival of Govardhan Puja commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. It is believed Krishna had protected the common folk of Vrindavan from Indra’s wrath by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger, thus creating a shelter of sorts amid lashing rains and deluge. Metaphorically, this incident signifies the fact that God will always be there to protect devotees who have utmost faith.

Advertising

On this day, Hindus across the world honour the Vishnu incarnate and offer him food made of cereals like wheat and rice, and curry made of flour and leafy vegetables. They also worship eponymous hill. For the Vaishnava sect especially, it is one of the most important festivals. Sometimes, it is also referred to as Annakut Puja.

People celebrate this festival with great fervour. They decorate their homes and offices with flowers. They also make rangolis and light candles. Some people make small mounds of cow dung to represent the Govardhan hill, which, once dried, is adorned with fresh flowers. In some temples, aartis are performed several times during the day, and idols are given a milk bath.

Normally, Govardhan puja falls a day after Diwali. This year, therefore, it will celebrated on October 28, 2019, which is a Monday.