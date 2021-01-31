scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Here’s why you need to add ‘gotu kola’ to your skincare routine

Gotu has been traditionally used to heal wounds and reduce inflammation

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 11:10:43 am
gotu kola, gotu kola benefits, gotu kola benefits for skin, what is gotu kola, ayurvedic gotu kola for skin, natural skincare tipsGet glowing skin with this ayurvedic herb! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Everyone loves an effective natural blend in their skincare routine. Gotu kola provides major benefits to your skin. This natural ingredient has been used for centuries to calm down inflammation and varicose veins.

Harshvardhan Modi, the founder of Inveda and Vedicline says: “Gotu kola is traditionally used in healing wounds, reducing anxiety, skin diseases; but it is a gem when it comes to treating the skin.”

Also known as Centella Asiatica, it is primarily found in sunscreen or scar-fading products. 

Reasons for adding it to your skincare routine

When you want your skin to restore its elasticity and firmness, there has to be collagen production. Gotu kola is great for stimulating collagen. Not only that, it also protects your skin from free radicals and UV rays. “Gotu kola helps in boosting the collagen, forestalling the presence of wrinkles, pigmentation and other ageing issues. It is even accepted to be proficient in battling cellulite because of its firming properties,” Modi explains.

While it is excellent for healing wounds, Modi adds it also helps treat “flaky skin disease and psoriasis”. “The medicinal plant is enriched with flavonoids which accelerate wound healing and calms down inflammation.”

Not only that, it also helps in lightening and brightening dark circles while reducing puffiness. “It has the capability to get absorbed into your skin deeply and thus offers rejuvenating benefits to the same,” Modi says.

When should you use gotu kola?

“Unlike other ingredients such as Vitamin C or retinol, there is no particular time to use it. Whenever your skin is feeling oily, dull, or tired, just add gotu kola to your routine.”

