Got pimples on the scalp? Here are some effective remedies

In order to give some reprieve to your skin, you sometimes need to understand exactly what is plaguing it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) In order to give some reprieve to your skin, you sometimes need to understand exactly what is plaguing it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

As we see a seasonal transition, from summer to monsoon, we also see our skin react to the changing temperature. Skin allergies, rashes, and redness are certainly common around this time of the year, along with bug bites. In order to give some reprieve to your skin, you sometimes need to understand exactly what is plaguing it.

Those who are susceptible to acne, will know that sometimes the acne does not limit itself to the face and neck, and can come up on the scalp, too. Besides the itchiness, it is extremely uncomfortable and painful, too. If you are looking for ways to deal with and get rid of them, here are some easy home-based solutions; find out.

ALSO READ | Maskne: What is the skin problem caused by wearing masks and how do you treat it?

Coconut oil

This is the easiest and the most basic thing that you can use. Coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. As such, it can offer you great relief. Just apply some on your scalp and also the strands, and leave it on for a few hours. Rinse it off using a mild, medicated shampoo that has been recommended by your dermatologist. Do this at least twice every week.

Aloe vera

Just like coconut oil, the aloe vera gel, too, has anti-acne, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties that can provide immense relief from redness and discomfort of the skin. Just apply the gel directly on the scalp for its cooling properties, and wash it off with cold water after 40 minutes. Repeat every day.

ALSO READ | Facing hairfall in monsoon? Here are some reasons and remedies

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is also rich in anti-inflammatory properties and as such, it can help you get rid of acne. It is also believed to have some anti-microbial properties, which can fight the acne-causing microbes. Just wash your hair using your regular mild shampoo, and then add a few drops of the oil to your hair conditioner. Gently apply it along the strands, and then wash it off. Do this thrice every week.

You can also apply some peppermint ice cubes on the scalp. Mint leaves are known to keep the body cool in summers, and are also considered to be a skincare necessity. Trust it to even take care of your acne and other skin irritations. When it comes to being frozen in the form of cubes, the benefits will be aplenty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd