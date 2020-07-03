Got oily scalp? Add these kitchen items to your hair care routine

Which one kitchen item will you be trying out before your next wash? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Which one kitchen item will you be trying out before your next wash? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

No one wants their hair to feel oily. But for some people, the scalp is perpetually greasy, even after it has been washed. This can cause them to have bad hair days, which can be irritating even if you are at home. Besides, the whole purpose of washing the hair with shampoo and then conditioning it is so that the scalp becomes oil and dirt-free. If the oil remains, it can cause severe itching and dandruff, which can defeat the purpose of cleaning.

This weekend, while you sit down to wash your hair, read up on the many different, natural ways with which you can keep the grease away. Your regular kitchen items can do wonders for the scalp; find out.

Lemon juice

Just squeeze a little piece of lemon when you wash your hair. The juice is supposed to add a natural shine to the tresses and also keep the scalp clean. Being acidic in nature, it makes for a great remedy for dandruff, too. You can even mix the juice with a cup of water and apply it directly on the scalp. Wash your hair after 15 minutes with normal water.

Tomato hair mask

Tomato is not just great for the skin, but for the hair, too. It is acidic in nature, too, which means it can benefit your scalp. It is capable of balancing out the pH level of the scalp, thereby controlling the release of oil. Make a paste of a regular-sized tomato and then apply it on the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before you wash it off with regular water. Do this at least twice every week.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is the best thing that you can feed your hair. The gel inside its leaves is known to help with itchiness of the scalp, while also promoting hair growth. Just add a few spoons of the gel to tea tree oil and massage it on the scalp. Wash it off after at least 30 minutes. The difference will be immediately felt.

So, which one will you be trying out before your next wash?

