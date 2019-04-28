GOT fans unhappy with Daenerys’ wax statue in Dublin museum; other statues that look nothing like the celebs

If you have to count the number of bad wax statues that celebrities have got in their name, then you might just get tired. In the last couple of years, we have instances of celebrities getting their wax statues that look nothing like them. Seems like it is Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen’s turn now.

The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin finally unveiled a statue of the Mother of Dragons, after days of promotions and teasers, only to reveal a figure that looks nothing like her.

In the photo of the wax statue of Daenerys, standing against the backdrop of the Iron Throne, she is seen wearing a royal blue gown, with her iconic braided hairdo. Fans have not taken kindly to this life-size sculpture. “That is the ugliest thing i have ever seen, It doesnt look anything like Emilia ! BURN IT!!!” or “The only person in Ireland who doesn’t watch #GameOfThrones appears to also be the person the Dublin Wax Museum decided should make Daenerys wax sculpture. Woof.” are a few comments on the work by the museum.

But it isn’t the first time, people have found fault with wax statues. Here are a few other celebrities whose statues have gone horribly wrong.

Despite being so popular and having one of the world’s most recognizable faces, Beyonce’s statue at the Madame Tussauds, Amsterdam looks nothing like her. Moreover, she looks four shades lighter.

George Clooney is charming. But this wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Amsterdam is clearly not.

Such is the case with Marilyn Monroe’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Delhi.

As far as we remember, Anne Hathaway looks lovely. But her wax figure does not.

Ryan Reynolds has one of the prettiest faces of all times! But clearly the artist does not agree with us.

Might we say the same about Katrina Kaif?

Or Madhuri Dixit?

How can we forget Cristiano Ronaldo, when we are talking about wax statues gone horribly wrong!

Don’t you agree that the artists could have done a better job?