Got a broken lipstick at home? Here’s how you can use it again

Everybody has a favourite lipstick with a shade that appeals to them the most. But, sometimes lipsticks break, especially when they have not been used for a long time, or have taken a fall. Either way, it can be heartbreaking. But is the lipstick beyond repair? Certainly not. You can revive the stick and use it once again; here is how you can go about it.

In addition to dropping it or not using it for a long time, lipsticks also break when the cap comes in before it has been twisted all the way down. Make sure you are careful.

To revive the lipstick, just take some shea butter, a microwave-friendly bowl, the lipstick itself and a container inside which it can be stored.

* Scoop the lipstick out in its entirety and place it in the bowl.

* Next, add one tablespoon of shea butter to it, or if you don’t have it at home, you can also use cocoa butter in its place.

* Mix them together and then microwave for 10-12 seconds.

* Once done, you can take the bowl out and stir the contents once again, using a toothpick or a cotton swab. Make sure there are absolutely no lumps or solid pieces in there.

* Let it cool down at room temperature, and you will notice that once it does, it will thicken on its own.

* Now store it inside the new container that you have kept aside. You can also use an old, clean empty lip balm stick to store it.

* Put it in the fridge for a few hours so that it solidifies.

* Your revamped lipstick will be ready for use! You can also pick out a few different shades to mix them all together and make an entirely new shade.

Isn’t this exciting? Will you be trying this hack today?

