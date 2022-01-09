scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Must Read

Kate Middleton looks like a painting in new photos released on her 40th birthday; take a look

Kensington Palace has unveiled the three new photos of the Duchess of Cambridge

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 9, 2022 7:10:04 pm
They will go on display this year in three areas - Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with the release of three new portraits — and they were breathtaking! The duchess’ new photographs, issued to commemorate the big day, exuded vintage grandeur and perfectly demonstrated how she wanted to present her style at 40.

ALSO READ |Watch: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton plays piano at Christmas carol service

The pictures will be added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, which aims to provide local residents with access to famous works of art. Paolo Roversi, an iconic fashion photographer, took the photographs.

The three new pictures will be displayed in three significant locations — Burke Shire, Saint Andrews, and Anglesey — as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, which will run until 2023. The display locations were chosen by Kate herself. Berkshire is where she grew up. She she attended university in St Andrews where she met her spouse, and Anglesey was the couple’s first and only home together before and during their marriage.

She looked stunning in three customised Alexander McQueen gowns, paying homage to the Queen and Princess Diana, and her iconic fashion statements. In one of the portraits, the duchess wears a stunning asymmetric satin gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and big balloon sleeves, an incredible McQueen tulle gown in another, and a lovely baby pink ruffled gown in a third breathtaking portrait.

ALSO READ |Kate Middleton’s latest Christmas concert look a secret tribute to the Queen? Find out

Her engagement ring, which formerly belonged to her mother-in-law, Diana, is among the stunning jewels that she is wearing in the pictures. The 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire, encircled by 14 diamonds and set in 18K white gold, is a stunning piece of jewellery. Kate also donned a pair of Diana’s diamond and pearl-drop earrings.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Maya Bay beach, Thailand
In pictures: Thailand reopens Maya Bay after more than three years

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement