Gordon Ramsay is ‘proud’ of daughter’s response to being called ‘chubby little thing’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda, well-known as Tilly, was called “a chubby little thing” by a radio host. Not pleased, she responded to the host Steve Allen’s body-shaming comments in an Instagram post, saying they were a “step too far”.

Following the incident, Gordon said he was “proud” of his daughter’s response. “I think it was a breath of fresh air, that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that,'” he said on an Instagram Live, reported BBC.

“It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this’,” he added.

The chef shared that he personally also struggled with body image, adding someone’s weight is “a very sensitive issue whether you are a girl or a guy.”

Tilly, 19, said while people were free to share their opinion, “I draw the line at commenting on my appearance”.

Captioning her Instagram post “#bekind”, she added, “This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt…”

She further emphasised that she won’t “tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.” Allen privately apologised later.

