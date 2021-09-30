Gordon Ramsay’s ‘best’ creation has a Princess Di connection; find out here

September 30, 2021 8:00:44 pm
Popular chef Gordon Ramsay recently revealed the meal he considers one of his “best” creations — it is the one he prepared for the late Princess Diana.
The celebrity chef spoke about it on the latest episode of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, where chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal to date was. The latter replied, “Cooking for Lady Di once”, as quoted by The Independent.
Ramsay was referring to the meal he cooked for Princess Diana as the head chef at Chelsea restaurant Aubergine, which comprised pressed leek terrine as a starter and sea bass in the main course. Within three years of becoming the head chef, the restaurant won two Michelin stars, according to its website.
View this post on Instagram
Ramsay went on to compare the “beautiful” princess to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-