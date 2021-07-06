Gordon Ramsay apologises to couple after gatecrashing their wedding

Ramsay paid for the couple’s wedding costs to make up for filming on the Cornwall beach where their ceremony was taking place. (Photo: Instagram/@gordongram)

What happens when you plan a wedding and it gets gatecrashed by a celebrity? For many people around the world, it would seem like an ideal scenario, having a famous person in attendance. But this one couple was not too thrilled with the idea of being “extras” at their own wedding. Wondering what happened? Read on to find out more.

A report in The Independent states that one Charlie Willis (35) and his wife Laura (29) got married on Lusty Glaze beach in Newquay — a town in England — just last month. And their wedding had celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay and his Future Food Stars film crew “gatecrashing” the event.

Per the report, Ramsay even had to pay for the couple’s wedding costs to make up for filming on the Cornwall beach where their ceremony was taking place. While the couple had paid £1,300 (INR 1,34,159) for the wedding, they had not secured ‘exclusive use’ of the location.

Charlie was quoted as telling The Sun that they were made to feel like “extras” in their own ceremony. “The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare. We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show.”

It is believed that Sharon Powers, the producer at Studio Ramsay, had sent the couple a letter, too, apologising for upsetting them. “I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests.

“As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us,” her statement read.

Future Food Stars — shortened to ‘FFS’ — is a nod to Ramsay’s penchant for swearing. As part of the format, 12 entrepreneurs will compete with each other to receive a restaurant investment.

