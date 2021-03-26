Google translates ‘unworried’ as ‘avivaahit’ in Hindi, see translations in Urdu, Marathi

Netizens have been going berserk after seeing Google translate the word “unworried” as “avivaahit” in Hindi, which means “unmarried”.

The actual meaning of unworried is “not worried” or “not afflicted with mental distress or agitation”, as defined by Merriam Webster dictionary.

Twitterati, of course, had a field day. “Google understood that unworried are those who are unmarried. Google is wise,” wrote a user.

Google understood that unworried are those who are unmarried. Google is wise https://t.co/35TXkp5Kvg — Mrudula Puranam (@mruduls) March 25, 2021

Another remarked, “Once you Google ‘Unworried’ in Hindi, the married people become more worried, as in India, it’s not easy to get out of marriage, even if there are major differences.”

This is doing the rounds on all Social Media since yesterday.

Once you Google “Unworried” in Hindi, the married people become more worried, as in India, it’s not easy to get out of marriage, even if there are major differences.

😂😂😂 https://t.co/RVVSTwRHGP — SandeepVarma (@sandeepvarma15) March 26, 2021

Soon after the Hindi translation went viral, people also began translating the word in other languages, like Urdu and Marathi. And the results were similar. In Urdu, for instance, the word “unworried” translated to “ghair-shadi-shuda”, also meaning “unmarried”, a Twitter user said.

Google translates ‘unworried’ as ‘unmarried’ (ghair-shadi-shuda) in Urdu 🧐 pic.twitter.com/JdeW7o0I73 — Hammad H Rind حماد حسن رند (@HammadHRind) March 25, 2021

Also Read | The Pandemic Dictionary: From Aarogya Setu to Zoom calls and all the new words in between

In Marathi too, the word translated to“avivaahit”.

Now google made correction to Hindi Translation, but still if you want to get the joy 😀😀😀😀

just go for *”unworried in Marathi”* in Google search.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

I am sharing my Own Screenshot

(Reason why I am always unworried, explained by Google)@ksinamdar ji@sumrag ji

😜🤣 pic.twitter.com/jTAmg9QUND — DnyaNeshwar J Getkar – Optional (@DnyaNeshG) March 25, 2021

When translated to Tamil, the result was no different.

Google’s way of trolling married people. 😂😆 translating unworried(in English) to unmarried(in tamil) pic.twitter.com/KQvM0kqRD4 — Raja Ayyanar (@RajaAyyanar) March 26, 2021

Google, however, has rectified the translations and added the correct meaning since then. So you may not be able to tally it now.