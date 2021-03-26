scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news

Google translates ‘unworried’ as ‘avivaahit’ in Hindi, see translations in Urdu, Marathi

"Google understood that unworried are those who are unmarried. Google is wise," wrote a user

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 2:10:09 pm
google translateGoogle has now corrected the translation. (Source: maheshmurthy/Twitter)

Netizens have been going berserk after seeing Google translate the word “unworried” as “avivaahit” in Hindi, which means “unmarried”.

The actual meaning of unworried is “not worried” or “not afflicted with mental distress or agitation”, as defined by Merriam Webster dictionary.

Twitterati, of course, had a field day. “Google understood that unworried are those who are unmarried. Google is wise,” wrote a user.

Another remarked, “Once you GoogleUnworried’ in Hindi, the married people become more worried, as in India, it’s not easy to get out of marriage, even if there are major differences.”

Soon after the Hindi translation went viral, people also began translating the word in other languages, like Urdu and Marathi. And the results were similar. In Urdu, for instance, the word “unworried” translated to “ghair-shadi-shuda”, also meaning “unmarried”, a Twitter user said.

Also Read |The Pandemic Dictionary: From Aarogya Setu to Zoom calls and all the new words in between

In Marathi too, the word translated to“avivaahit”.

When translated to Tamil, the result was no different.

Google, however, has rectified the translations and added the correct meaning since then. So you may not be able to tally it now.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nushrratt Bharuccha photos, Nushrratt Bharuccha photos, Nushrratt Bharuccha photos, indian express, indian express news
In pics: A look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s fun and chic style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 26: Latest News

Advertisement
x