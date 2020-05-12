Google search for ‘self-care’ at a record high; other lifestyle tips people looked up

Self-care has been the most searched idea on Google. (Source: Getty Images) Self-care has been the most searched idea on Google. (Source: Getty Images)

The lockdown may have restricted our lives in many ways, but for many, it has also been an opportunity to start focusing on themselves. This is evident from how the Google search for “self-care” has reached an all-time high.

Breathing exercises, virtual meditation, relaxation, and peaceful playlist are some of the most-searched ideas, Google revealed in a tweet.

The fear of being exposed to coronavirus, besides the feeling of confinement at home, have also added to stress levels, impacting one’s lifestyle, including diet and sleep regime. In the wake of this, “how to organise” and “how to calm down” have been among the top Googled ideas. “How to declutter your home” has been the top-searched question in the past one month.

While working from home, experts recommend sticking to one’s regular routine, including eating meals and sleeping on time. To keep stress levels in check, one can pursue hobbies, take up new activities or learn new skills. Now that many of us have time to test our culinary skills, you can also try your hand at whipping up innovative healthy dishes at home.

Moreover, exercise is extremely crucial during the time as it can keep one fit, boost immunity, and also help release stress. Besides, this is a good time to reconnect with your friends, even if virtually, and spend time with family members to strengthen the bond.

