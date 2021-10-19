Five things that can ensure a good night’s sleep

Sleep is an important aspect of everyday functioning, which helps in keeping the body healthy, and the mental and emotional health of a person sound. It also keeps the skin health intact by allowing cell regrowth and regeneration.

Lack of sleep can mess with your internal body clock and cause a host of problems which can all reflect on the skin. Ankit Gaur, general manager marketing at Livpure, says irregular sleep patterns or less sleep leaves you with an imbalanced, dehydrated and dull skin that is prone to acne, wrinkles, and scars.

He lists some ways to ensure that you get quality beauty sleep, by adding some essentials to your life. Read on.

1. Invest in a good quality mattress: A poor-quality mattress can cause pain and low sleep quality. The best way to ensure good sleep is investing in a superb quality memory foam and Ayurvedic mattresses that benefit the users and the planet. Quality sleep on the right mattress contributes to a healthy body, inside and out.

2. Using aromatherapy or mist sprays: They are quite effective in offering adequate and good quality beauty sleep. For instance, using lavender scent can result in improved sleep patterns. They not only offer a healthy skin but also help calm the mind so you have an energised morning.

3. Invest in a silk sleep mask: You can invest in a good quality silk sleep eye mask that will prevent light from hampering your sleep. Silk eye masks are soft which ensure your face is protected from wrinkles. You can also try to use silk pillowcase and beddings for effective results.

4. Practise deep breathing: We often believe that after a long, stressful day, sleep will come easily. But, there are times when stress prevents us from catching a shuteye. This is where deep breathing techniques help. Techniques like 4-7-8 help slow down the heart rate and shift your focus from stress.

5. Use blackout curtains: You can use blackout or room darkening curtains in your bedroom to prevent outdoor light from hampering your sleep. They not only cut the light, but also help in regulating temperature and block unwanted noise from outside.

“Apart from these, things like reading a book or magazine in bed, meditating, doing yoga, keeping a journal, listening to soft music, or taking a warm shower can help with an effective sleep regime so that you wake up fresh every single day,” Gaur concludes.

