Meditation doesn’t mean a frozen brain: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Giving the example of being stuck in a traffic jam, Sadhguru pointed out how achieving a calm mind is a matter of perspective. While being stuck in traffic can become a “nuisance”, observing traffic from a distance, say a hot air balloon changes our perspective towards it because of nil noise.

Similar is the case with one’s mind, he shared in this inspiring video from a 2011 Volunteers Meet in Mysuru. “Once there is a distance between you and your mind’s activity, mind is not a problem. But it is a miracle,” he said, adding how a mind without chatter isn’t possible, but maintaining a distance to that chatter is.

Stressing on how “meditation doesn’t mean a thought-less mind”, he said, “Meditation doesn’t mean a frozen brain. Mind is an important faculty and it needs to work like any other organ. The trick is to let the thoughts pass by,” he further mentioned.