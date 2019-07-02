Toggle Menu
Meditation doesn’t mean a frozen brain: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudevhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/good-morning-calm-positive-inspiring-motivating-meditation-doesnt-mean-a-frozen-brain-sadhguru-jaggi-vasudev-5809031/

Meditation doesn’t mean a frozen brain: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Sadhguru on what to do when your mind is full of unnecessary thoughts.

Giving the example of being stuck in a traffic jam, Sadhguru pointed out how achieving a calm mind is a matter of perspective. While being stuck in traffic can become a “nuisance”, observing traffic from a distance, say a hot air balloon changes our perspective towards it because of nil noise.

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

Similar is the case with one’s mind, he shared in this inspiring video from a 2011 Volunteers Meet in Mysuru. “Once there is a distance between you and your mind’s activity, mind is not a problem. But it is a miracle,” he said, adding how a mind without chatter isn’t possible, but maintaining a distance to that chatter is.

ALSO READ: When people laughed at me, I kept challenging myself: Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom

Stressing on how “meditation doesn’t mean a thought-less mind”, he said, “Meditation doesn’t mean a frozen brain. Mind is an important faculty and it needs to work like any other organ. The trick is to let the thoughts pass by,” he further mentioned.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Total Solar Eclipse 2019: How Solar Eclipse will Affect you based on Rashi or Zodiac Signs
2 Water crisis: Easy ways to save water at home
3 Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Do’s and Don’ts during Solar Eclipse on July 2