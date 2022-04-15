Good Friday 2022: Inspirational Quotes, Images, and Messages of Jesus Christ

Good Friday 2022 Quotes: Good Friday, a Christian holy day, is observed the Friday before Easter Sunday to commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion. Christians believe that He sacrificed Himself to purge the world of its sins. The day is honoured as part of Holy Week during the Paschal Triduum or Easter Triduum.

Three days after Jesus’ crucifixion, Easter Sunday is celebrated to mark His resurrection from the dead. The holy day is observed all around the world as part of Christian tradition.

It is held after the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, and on a Friday before Easter Sunday.

Here are some quotes and messages you can share with your family and friends:

Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a blessed Friday. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: Wishing you a blessed Friday. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The greatest motivator for doing good things and being a decent person in life is Jesus’ unconditional love for us.

Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day with your dear ones. (Photo: Pixabay) Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a blessed day with your dear ones. (Photo: Pixabay)

*May your own life be filled with peace and prosperity. May the Holy Spirit protect you from harm.

Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a divine Good Friday. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: Have a divine Good Friday. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*We commemorate God’s immense love for us today. May this day provide your life with new significance and change.

Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: May this Good Friday bring peace and happiness to your heart. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: May this Good Friday bring peace and happiness to your heart. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this holy day, may God bless your life with goodness.

Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: May this Good Friday be the best one yet for you. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Good Friday 2022 Wishes Images: May this Good Friday be the best one yet for you. (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*On this occasion, I pray that God always be there for you, showering you with blessings and taking excellent care of you.

