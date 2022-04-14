scorecardresearch
Good Friday 2022: Inspirational Quotes, Status, and Messages

Good Friday 2022 Images: Have a blessed day.

Good Friday 2022 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is an important day for the Christian community around the world. It is observed during the holy week on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Good Friday is also known as ‘Holy Friday’, ‘Great Friday’, ‘Great and Holy Friday’, and ‘Black Friday’. This year, it will be observed on April 15.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations attend church services and observe fasts. In many countries, it is regarded as a holiday.

Here are some messages you can share with your loved ones on this pious occasion.

*Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

good friday, good friday quotes Good Friday 2022 Images: Do not forget to pray today. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*On this day, we hope God’s love fills your heart and soul.

good friday, good friday quotes Good Friday 2022 Images: May you find the peace today. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the Almighty shower you and your loved ones with the choicest blessings.

good friday, good friday quotes Good Friday 2022 Images: Have a blessed day. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I’m praying to the Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness.

good friday, good friday quotes Good Friday 2022 Images: Keep your loved ones in your prayers today. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Life is a maybe, death is for sure. Sin is the cause, Christ is the cure!

good friday, good friday quotes Good Friday 2022 Images: The Lord is always thinking of you. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the loving kindness of God be with you as you take the time to revere His name this Good Friday.

