Thursday, April 14, 2022
Must Read

Good Friday 2022: Date, history, significance and traditions

Good Friday 2022 Date in India: This day is observed right after Maundy Thursday, which marks the end of the Lenten season. It is observed by Christians all over the world.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2022 3:51:01 pm
Good FridayGood Friday 2022: It is believed that Jesus gave his life as a sacrifice for the sins of his offspring, the people, so that their sins would be forgiven and they would be free of the sorrow, suffering, and misery of life. (file)

Good Friday 2022 Date: Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified at the Hill of Calvary, where he subsequently died. According to the Paschal Triduum, it is observed during the holy week and falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. It’s also known as Holy Friday and Black Friday, among other names.

Date

Good Friday and Holy Saturday (the Saturday after Good Friday and soon before Easter Sunday) are days of mourning for Jesus’ death before he was resurrected on Easter Sunday. This day is observed right after Maundy Thursday, which marks the end of the Lenten season. It is observed by Christians all over the world. This year it will be observed on April 15.

History

Accounts in the Gospels talk about how royal soldiers, under the leadership of Christ’s disciple Judas Iscariot, arrested Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. Jesus is believed to have carried his cross to the site of execution called the “place of skull” or Golgotha.

This day is considered holy and it is believed that on this day, out of his love for people, Jesus suffered for the sins of the whole world and that as a result of his sacrificial death, humanity was purged of their sin and their sinful nature. Historically, it is said that Jesus’ crucifixion took place around AD 30 or AD 33, and he was put to death by the Romans on the Hill of Calvary.

Tradition

On this day, believers attend Church services. The timing of the service on this day varies, and are held from around noon and continue till 3 pm — as it is believed that it was during these hours that Jesus suffered on the cross. Many Christians around the world practice fasting on this day. In some places around the world, like the Philippines, Italy and Spain, processions are carried out, commemorating the death of Jesus.

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Others interpret “good” as “holy”. This day is also known as Black Friday or Sorrowful Friday.

