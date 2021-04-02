Good Friday 2021: Inspirational Quotes, Images, and Messages of Jesus Christ 

Good Friday 2021 Quotes: This Good Friday, remember all your loved ones in your prayers (Photo: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

Good Friday 2021: Good Friday, which falls on April 2 this year, is commemorated in the entire world for the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is about remembering and recognising the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the belief that because of his death, the sin of the world was purged.

It is held after the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, and on a Friday before Easter Sunday.

Christians believe that in death, he took away all the sins of humankind. This day, people gather together to attend church services, pray for each other, and sing songs of worship.

Here are a few messages and blessings you can send to your loved ones.

* May the blessing of God be always upon us. Wish you a blessed Good Friday

Wish you a blessed Good Friday. (photo: Pixabay) Wish you a blessed Good Friday. (photo: Pixabay)

*He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds, you have been healed.

Have a blessed Good Friday. (Photo: Pixabay) Have a blessed Good Friday. (Photo: Pixabay)

*The Son of Man is going to be delivered into the hands of men, and they will kill him.

May this Good Friday bring peace and happiness to your heart. (Photo: Pixabay) May this Good Friday bring peace and happiness to your heart. (Photo: Pixabay)

*Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted.

Have a holy Good Friday with your dear ones. (Photo: Pixabay) Have a holy Good Friday with your dear ones. (Photo: Pixabay)

*For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.

Have a warm and blessed Good Friday. (Photo: Pixabay) Have a warm and blessed Good Friday. (Photo: Pixabay)

*For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit.

Have a divine Good Friday. (Photo: Pixabay) Have a divine Good Friday. (Photo: Pixabay)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle