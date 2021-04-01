Good Friday 2021: Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, and Messages

Good Friday 2021 Images: On this pious occasion, here are some messages and cards that you can share with your loved ones around the world. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Good Friday 2021 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Good Friday is an important occasion for the Christian community around the world, for it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary, a site just outside of Jerusalem. It is observed during the holy week as part of the ‘Paschal Triduum’ on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Good Friday is also known as ‘Holy Friday’, ‘Great Friday’, ‘Great and Holy Friday’, and ‘Black Friday’. This year, it falls on April 2.

It should be noted that the Good Friday date varies every year on both the modern-day Gregorian as well as the Julian calendars.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations, like Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox and Reformed traditions attend church services and observe fasts. In many countries, it is regarded as a holiday.

It is said that Jesus Christ was arrested and then made to walk with the cross on which he was later crucified. He suffered on the cross for six hours, and in the final three hours, when it turned completely dark, his spirit left his body. Jesus’ body was wrapped and taken by Joseph of Arimathea and placed in his own new tomb. According to Matthew 28:1, “After the Shabbat, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb”. “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said…” (Matt 28:6)

As such, on this pious occasion, here are some messages and cards that you can share with your loved ones around the world. Have a safe and a blessed Good Friday.

Good Friday 2021 Images: Have a blessed day. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

On this graceful occasion, we hope that God’s love fills your heart and soul.

Good Friday 2021 Images: May you find the peace today. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

He bled and died for mankind. Nothing can beat his sacrifice. I hope we can hold the faith he deserves.

Good Friday 2021 Images: Keep your loved ones in your prayers today. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

I’m praying to the Lord that he keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness.

Good Friday 2021 Images: Do not forget to pray today. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Wish you a blessed Good Friday. I pray that your faith stays stronger than all your troubles.

Good Friday 2021 Images: The Lord is always thinking of you and looking down upon you fondly. (Photo: Pixabay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

May the blessings of the Lord always shine upon you like diamonds. May you stay happy and joyful in your life. Happy Good Friday!

