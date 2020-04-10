Good Friday 2020: Inspirational quotes, images, and messages of Jesus Christ

Good Friday 2020 Quotes: It is held after the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and on a Friday before Easter Sunday. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Quotes: It is held after the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and on a Friday before Easter Sunday. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Good Friday 2020 Quotes: Around the world, the Christian community commemorates Good Friday. It is believed that on this day, Lord Jesus Christ was crucified, and the day honours his sacrifice. It is held after the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and on a Friday before Easter Sunday.

In Christianity, the death of Jesus Christ is one of the most important segments mentioned in the Holy Bible. Christians believe that in death, he took away all the sins of humankind, and his crucifixion redeemed them.

But did you know that Good Friday was not always celebrated on a Friday? It is believed that the Last Supper, the crucifixion and the resurrection were part of a single commemoration on the night before Easter Sunday. But later, the Christian community began to celebrate the Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday separately, on three separate days.

This year, Good Friday falls on April 10, which is today. As such, here are some holy wishes, cards and messages for your near and dear ones. Let us take a moment to reflect on our life, and figure out what more we can do to fill it with love and laughter.

Good Friday 2020 Images: This is a very important day for Christians around the world. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Images: This is a very important day for Christians around the world. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

Good Friday 2020 Images: It marks the day when Jesus Christ was put on the cross. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Images: It marks the day when Jesus Christ was put on the cross. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.

Good Friday 2020 Images: He died and took with him all the sins of mankind. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Images: He died and took with him all the sins of mankind. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, the Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day.

Good Friday 2020 Images: The entire world must honour this supreme sacrifice. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Images: The entire world must honour this supreme sacrifice. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* To holy people, the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living.

Good Friday 2020 Images: Let us take a moment to reflect on our life and our deeds. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Images: Let us take a moment to reflect on our life and our deeds. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life.

