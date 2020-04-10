Good Friday 2020: Inspirational quotes, images, and messages of Jesus Christ

Good Friday 2020 Quotes: Around the world, the Christian community commemorates Good Friday. It is believed that on this day, Lord Jesus Christ was crucified, and the day honours his sacrifice. It is held after the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and on a Friday before Easter Sunday.
In Christianity, the death of Jesus Christ is one of the most important segments mentioned in the Holy Bible. Christians believe that in death, he took away all the sins of humankind, and his crucifixion redeemed them.
But did you know that Good Friday was not always celebrated on a Friday? It is believed that the Last Supper, the crucifixion and the resurrection were part of a single commemoration on the night before Easter Sunday. But later, the Christian community began to celebrate the Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday separately, on three separate days.
This year, Good Friday falls on April 10, which is today. As such, here are some holy wishes, cards and messages for your near and dear ones. Let us take a moment to reflect on our life, and figure out what more we can do to fill it with love and laughter.
* Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.
* No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown.
* For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, the Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day.
* To holy people, the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living.
* Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.