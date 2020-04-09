Good Friday 2020: Images, Quotes, Photos, Status, and Messages

Good Friday 2020 Images: This year, Good Friday falls on April 10. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Good Friday 2020 Images: This year, Good Friday falls on April 10. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Good Friday 2020 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Good Friday is a day of remembrance of triumph over death. As a stark reminder of the grave injustice done to the sinless Christ, the day is also called Black or Holy Day. It is marked by intercessory prayers for the Church and the entire world, with solemn hymns and reading of scriptures from the Holy Bible.

It is said that the ‘omission of the prayer of consecration deepens our sense of loss because Mass throughout the year reminds us of the Lord’s triumph over death’. It is believed that God poured out his wrath on sins over Jesus in order to ‘bestow forgiveness and salvation out to the nations’.

Here are some messages to share with your loved ones this Good Friday.

* Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

Have a blessed day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Have a blessed day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* The dripping blood our only drink,

The bloody flesh our only food:

In spite of which we like to think

That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood –

Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good.

May Jesus shower his blessings on you. (Designed by Gargi Singh) May Jesus shower his blessings on you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime.

Have a blessed day today, and always. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Have a blessed day today, and always. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* To holy people the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living.

Warm wishes on Good Friday to you. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Warm wishes on Good Friday to you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

Have a blessed Good Friday. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Have a blessed Good Friday. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I wish the Lord keeps you in his loving care now and always.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd