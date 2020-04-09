Good Friday 2020 Date: History, significance, meaning and traditions of Good Friday

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. (Source: Getty Images) Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. (Source: Getty Images)

Good Friday 2020 Date: Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is held as part of the Paschal Triduum, or the Three Days, that closes with the evening prayer on Easter Sunday. This time, Good Friday will be observed on April 10, 2020.

Accounts in the Gospels talk about how royal soldiers, under the leadership of Christ’s disciple Judas Iscariot, arrested him in the Garden of Gethsemane. Jesus is believed to have carried his cross to the site of execution called the “place of skull” or Golgotha. He was ultimately crucified along with two criminals.

Jesus is said to have suffered on the cross for six hours. In the last three hours, the land turned completely dark. Soon, he gave up his spirit with a loud cry. Jesus’ body was wrapped in a clean linen shroud and taken by Joseph of Arimathea and placed in his own new tomb. According to Matthew 28:1, “After the Shabbat, at dawn on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to look at the tomb”. “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said….” (Matt 28:6)

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Others interpret “good” as “holy”. This day is also known as Black Friday or Sorrowful Friday.

On Good Friday, members of various Christian denominations take part in services and fastings. Most of these services are held in the afternoon, around noon to 3pm, to mark the hours when Jesus hung on the cross.

