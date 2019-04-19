Good Friday 2019: Why do we call it Good Friday?

Good Friday 2019: Good Friday marks the day when Jesus was crucified to death at the Calvary. His sacrifice for the sins of the world marks the solemn occasion which is also called Black Friday, Silent Friday or Holy Friday.

Silent prayers and hymns mark the day. Interestingly, there is no mention of the day of the week Christ was crucified. While one theory says that the term Good Friday is a wrong derivation of the term ‘God’s Friday’, the other belief is that it is holy and therefore is associated with goodness.

In German, the day is called ‘Karfreitag’ that translates to “Sorrowful Friday while in Spanish, it’s called ‘Viernes Santo’ that translates to “Holy or Sacred Friday”.

Since Christ rose from the dead symbolising victory of good over evil on Easter, the day of Good Friday is seen to be “good”. Some of the Christians consider that the good news only makes sense when one has suffered and overcome the suffering.

It is widely believed that Christ’s willing suffering for the sins of humanity speaks volumes of the extent to which Christ loved every individual.

The Psalms note that there is a day when “righteousness and peace” will “kiss each other”. The cross is where Christ’s holy union coincided with his mercy. Hence, the cross were Jesus suffered also becomes holy or good.