Good Friday 2019: Inspirational Quotes, famous Thoughts of Jesus Christ

Good Friday 2019 Quotes: As the decisive turning point in Christian history, Good Friday is remembered as Jesus Christ’s crucifixion that led to resurrection Sunday, three days later. As a day of silent mourning and remembrance, Good Friday is observed by attending church service where biblical accounts of his death on the cross are read.

Although the term ‘Good Friday’ doesn’t find a mention in The Holy Bible, the Holy Friday or Black Friday is commemorated with prayers of Thanksgiving and hymns. But the Holy Communion or the sacrifice of bread and wine does not take place.

According to the Gospel, it is said that Jesus was found guilty of proclaiming himself to be the King of Jews and was arrested when one of his own disciples, Judas Iscariot, betrayed him. He was beaten, whipped, mocked and killed in a gruesome manner. Then how can the day be known as “Good”?On this day of repentance, let’s go through some inspirational quotes and thoughts of Jesus Christ.

As per Romans 5:8 ‘Peace with God through faith’, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us”.

It is believed that the day assumed significance since it became clear that sinless Christ had come and died for the entire “sinful” mankind as a substitute. Christians across the world believe that he died for their sins, on their behalf and for an eternal life for them which is free from judgement.

It is reiterated in 1 Peter 3:18, “For Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive by the Spirit.”

Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” Peter, 2: 24.