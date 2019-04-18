Good Friday 2019: Images, Inspiring Quotes, Status and Messages to share with your friends

Toggle Menu
Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Here are some messages to share with your loved ones, this Good Friday.

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: It is a crucial day for Christians. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Good Friday is a day of remembrance of the triumph over death. As a stark reminder of the grave injustice done to the sinless Christ, the day, also called Black or Holy Day, is marked by intercessory prayers for the Church and the entire world, solemn hymns and reading of scriptures from the Holy Bible.

It is said that the ‘omission of the prayer of consecration deepens our sense of loss because Mass throughout the year reminds us of the Lord’s triumph over death’. It is believed that God poured out his wrath on sins over Jesus in order to ‘bestow forgiveness and salvation out to the nations’. In reverence to the tremendous sacrifice, Good Friday is a crucial event for Christians.

Here are some messages to share with your loved ones, this Good Friday.

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: It is a day of silent mourning. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

“He showed us the way. He has long been gone. Yet, in our hearts, His name shines on. Wish you a blessed and Holy Friday.”

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Solemn hymns are sung to mark the day. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

“I am the witness
to his fearless death.
I am a token of his
last promise
forgiveness…
I am the CROSS
Blessings on Good Friday”

“Praying that the Lord fills your Heart with Peace…
Holds you in His Love & Blesses you with His Grace…
On this Holy Day & Always.”

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: People also fast as penance on Good Friday. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

“We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour’s crucifixion.”

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Christ died for people’s sins. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

“Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus. The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blame upon Himself so we could be with Him in paradise.”

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: It is a day of insight. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

