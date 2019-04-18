Good Friday 2019: Images, Inspiring Quotes, Status and Messages to share with your friends

Good Friday 2019 Images, Quotes, Status, Messages: Good Friday is a day of remembrance of the triumph over death. As a stark reminder of the grave injustice done to the sinless Christ, the day, also called Black or Holy Day, is marked by intercessory prayers for the Church and the entire world, solemn hymns and reading of scriptures from the Holy Bible.

It is said that the ‘omission of the prayer of consecration deepens our sense of loss because Mass throughout the year reminds us of the Lord’s triumph over death’. It is believed that God poured out his wrath on sins over Jesus in order to ‘bestow forgiveness and salvation out to the nations’. In reverence to the tremendous sacrifice, Good Friday is a crucial event for Christians.

Here are some messages to share with your loved ones, this Good Friday.

“He showed us the way. He has long been gone. Yet, in our hearts, His name shines on. Wish you a blessed and Holy Friday.”

“I am the witness

to his fearless death.

I am a token of his

last promise

forgiveness…

I am the CROSS

Blessings on Good Friday”

“Praying that the Lord fills your Heart with Peace…

Holds you in His Love & Blesses you with His Grace…

On this Holy Day & Always.”

“We may say that on the first Good Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin. That is the wonder of our Saviour’s crucifixion.”

“Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus. The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blame upon Himself so we could be with Him in paradise.”