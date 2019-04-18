Good Friday 2019: Date, History, and Significance of Good Friday

Good Friday 2019 Date: Traditionally commemorated as the day when Jesus Christ was crucified, Good Friday stands for the redemption of people through his death. It is believed that when he was mocked, whipped and brutally killed, he, the son of God, who was sinless, died for the sins of the people until he was raised from the dead three days after. If it wasn’t for his suffering on the cross, it is believed that it would not have saved the Christians.

According to the Gospel, Christ proclaimed himself as the King of Jews and was found guilty. He was let down by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, who betrayed him and guided the temple guards to him. After his arrest, he was questioned at the house of Annas, the father-in-law of the high priest. Many witnesses testified conflicting statements to which Christ did not respond. When he responded unambiguously, the high priest condemned him for blasphemy and he was sentenced to the cross. On the following morning, he was again produced to the Roman governor Pilate but Christ did not answer to the questions.

When Pilate learnt that he was from Galilee, the case was referred to King Herod, the ruler of Galilee. When there was no response from Christ yet again, Herod sent back Christ to Pilate. While initially, it was decided to whip and release Christ, the crowd under the guidance of the head priest demanded crucifixion of the son of God as he remained silent throughout.

To remember his sacrifice, Good Friday is observed with silent mourning and prayers while some others take to fasting as penance. This year, Good Friday falls on April 19.It is said that sinful people will always be condemned and enslaved; only then the good news of deliverance makes sense. Stressing on the importance of Good Friday, the Bible explains that the sacrifice or the bad news is a step towards understanding the relevance of the good news that is about to occur.