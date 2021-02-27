‘I still have normal size hands’: Khloe Kardashian responds to Photoshop fail accusations

In a series of tweets, she addressed the claims and stated the effect was deliberate.

Khloe Kardashian has responded after people on social media pulled her up for photoshopping her latest pictures from her Good American photoshoot.

In the pictures, as she is seen posing for the new shoe line from the brand — co-founded by her and Emma Grede — her feet and fingers appear rather long. As expected, people were quick to pin it as ‘Photoshop fail’. But she soon took to social media to say it was deliberate.

Take a look at the pictures below:

“HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to the camera, they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers,” she wrote.

She added: “I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! it’s the angle and the type of lens. And personally, I think this camera lens is so fu***ng cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them” (sic)

