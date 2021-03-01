Golden Globes glam-up: Amanda Seyfried found a way to involve her kids

Award ceremonies are all about getting dressed, wearing the perfect hair, applying just the right makeup and setting the mood — even if they were to happen virtually. This year’s Golden Globes ceremony was no different. Celebs talked, interacted and accepted their awards from the comfort of their house, in the presence of their family members.

Among them, actor Amanda Seyfried found a way to involve her kids in the dressing-up process. While the 35-year-old actor who was nominated for her performance in Netflix’s Mank, wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for the occasion, she shared this adorable picture on her Instagram stories, of her daughter doing her hand makeup, because she wasn’t allowed to do anything else for her mommy.

(Photo: Instagram/@mingey) (Photo: Instagram/@mingey)

Along with the picture, the actor wrote a text caption: “I wouldn’t let her do my makeup tonight so she brushed my hand.”

Before the event, the actor had posed in her gown for a video for E! News, in which she admired and appreciated her dress because it was “floral”, “very sunny and springy”, “and it makes me really happy to wear it. I feel very glamorous”.

Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski — who married in March 2017 — are parents to a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Nina, and a son, whom they welcomed last year.

Before the Golden Globes event, Seyfried had told E! News that she had dressed her baby in a tuxedo!

“I am in the south right now, visiting my husband. I have got my son, who is five months old, laying against a pillow in a tux. We have not put the bow-tie on. I was just feeding him — it’s really a wonderful time, isn’t it, for everybody,” the actor had said.

While she didn’t really show her baby to the camera, we bet he must have looked cute as a button!

