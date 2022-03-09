Nutritionist shares ingredients for glowing skin (plus, a special detox juice recipe)

Eating healthy foods and drinking adequate amount of water not only helps keep fit, but also makes the skin and hair healthy. And, if you wish to level up your beauty routine, we have a super easy and delicious home remedy that you may like to try.

Nutritionist Nidhi Gupta recently took to Instagram to share an all-natural concoction that she said will make the skin glow.

According to Gupta, a concoction of mint, ginger, cucumber and chia seeds, when consumed regularly, will show “amazing skin results”.

She also listed down the properties of each of the ingredients.

*Mint has anti-bacterial properties that help fight acne and make the skin feel fresh. Drinking mint water regularly will ensure the skin remains and feels fresh, especially during summer.

*Ginger is packed with more than 40 antioxidants that is said to fight the telltale signs of ageing. Not only does ginger help the skin by flushing out toxins, it also encourages blood circulation.

*Cucumber water can help soothe the skin from the inside out. Staying hydrated also helps the body to flush out toxins and maintain a healthy complexion. Cucumbers are high in pantothenic acid or vitamin B-5, which has been used to treat acne.

*Chia seeds will suppress appetite and keep you full. Its cooling effect is a bonus. It is also a source of omega 3 and omega 6.

How to make?

Ingredients

Fresh mint leaves

Ginger, peeled and cubed

Cucumber, peeled and chopped

Soaked chia seeds

Method

*In a blender, add mint leaves, ginger and cucumber.

*To this juice, add soaked chia seeds and enjoy.

