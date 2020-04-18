Summer is here; adapt your skincare routine too

Beat the summer heat and take care of your skin with these tips. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Beat the summer heat and take care of your skin with these tips. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Summers are just around the corner and it is time to ditch heavy bulky outfits and opt for lightweight and bright clothing; the same goes for skin care too. Time to ditch the heavy moisturisers and serums and replace them with lightweight skincare products so that the skin enjoys the summer too!

Changing skincare from winter to summer is not only about protecting the skin, but more about making sure that it stays healthy and the glow and radiance comes from within. We are all aware of the fact that overexposure to the sun leads to premature ageing of the skin. Also, during summer, the skin tends to lower the body temperature and produces more natural oil leaving to clogged pores, acne and breakouts; sweating can lead to rashes and itching. The solution is simple: adapt your skincare routine.

Here’s how, suggests Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

*Change your moisturiser to a gel-based one and look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or opt for water-based moisturisers.

*Exfoliate at least twice a week. Exfoliating will help clean the skin and get rid of the dirt and impurities giving the pores a chance to breathe properly. Scrub off the dry skin before you shower.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Don’t forget to apply sunscreen. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Replace your cleanser with one with high alcohol content or go for micellar water. This will help absorb the extra oil and keep the shine and glow intact.

*Invest in a good Vitamin C serum. Vitamin C will prevent hyper pigmentation, reduce the appearance of fine lines and restore the tightness of the skin. Layer a few drops of serum between cleansing and moisturising.

*If your skin is prone to acne and blemishes, then look for ingredients like the salicylic acid in your cleanser. You can also opt for eucalyptus-based cleansers to keep pores clean and open.

*Keep your showers and baths short. Staying in water for a longer time robs the body of natural oils, leading to dryness.

*Don’t ignore eyes and lips as summer months ask for special care for these areas. Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses when you step out. When home, don’t forget to cool the eyes with cucumber pads or potato pads. Wear a SPF-based lip balm to protect the lips from harsh rays of the sun.

*There is absolutely no alternative to sunscreen in summer. Apply a good sunscreen (gel or water-based ) SPF of 40+++ in the summer and make sure that you cover the entire face, hands, neck, chest and other exposed parts of the body. Use a sunscreen spray around the hairline.

Watermelons consist of 92 per cent water. (Source: File Photo) Watermelons consist of 92 per cent water. (Source: File Photo)

You can also help your skin get ready for summer by drinking lots of water at regular intervals and including melons in your diets. Melons are rich in antioxidants and boost the SPF of your skin by several notches. Summers are the time to enjoy and have fun. Don’t be afraid of the sun, instead prep your skin better.

