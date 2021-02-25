scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

This healthy beauty elixir will make your skin glow

The drink is not only healthy but also tastes nice!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2021 9:10:29 am
lovneet batra, glowing skin, skincare, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, glow, how to glow from within, winter care, lovneet batra juices, concoctions,Would you like to try this simpe drink? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You may choose to opt for a treatment to get a glow on your skin, but how about first trying some home remedies which are not only pocket-friendly but also natural — and in this case healthy and delicious.

If you would like to try, we have the perfect remedy for that glow-from-within look, courtesy of nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“Look extra special and dazzle everyone, every day, with that miraculous glow from within,” said Batra in an Instagram post.

Here’s how to make it

Ingredients

Tomatoes
Ginger
Coriander

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Looking for an immunity-boosting recipe? Try this juice today

Method

Blend all the ingredients into a juice and have it every day.

Benefits

*The astringent properties in tomatoes help cut down excess sebum production on the skin, leading to a reduced outbreak of blackheads and whiteheads.
*Ginger is known for evening out the skin tone and for working as a gut health booster which directly affects skin health, said Batra.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Sonamarg, Sonmarg, Kashmir, Sonmarg gallery, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: Kashmir’s Sonamarg comes alive with touristy activities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement