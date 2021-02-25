This healthy beauty elixir will make your skin glow

Would you like to try this simpe drink? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You may choose to opt for a treatment to get a glow on your skin, but how about first trying some home remedies which are not only pocket-friendly but also natural — and in this case healthy and delicious.

If you would like to try, we have the perfect remedy for that glow-from-within look, courtesy of nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

“Look extra special and dazzle everyone, every day, with that miraculous glow from within,” said Batra in an Instagram post.

Here’s how to make it

Ingredients

Tomatoes

Ginger

Coriander

Method

Blend all the ingredients into a juice and have it every day.

Benefits

*The astringent properties in tomatoes help cut down excess sebum production on the skin, leading to a reduced outbreak of blackheads and whiteheads.

*Ginger is known for evening out the skin tone and for working as a gut health booster which directly affects skin health, said Batra.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle