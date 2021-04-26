Get dewy, glowing skin with this refreshing drink (recipe inside)

We all want healthy and glowing skin for which we end up applying various products on our skin. But instead of aiming for instant results, it is essential to realise that skincare requires effort and patients. Also, it is best to opt for natural remedies which not only are chemical-free, have no side effects but also help heal from the inside.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested an easy drink that can be made using fresh vegetables and has numerous benefits.

Here’s how.

Ingredients

Cucumber

Ginger

Lemon

Method

Blend together to make juice.

When to have?

Have it fresh mid-mornings.

Benefits

The drink helps in getting a “fresh, dewy, gorgeous glow from within”, said Batra.

As per Batra, the sunshine glow elixir is a low-calorie drink that is very nourishing for your — body head to toe.

*Ginger is a natural diuretic that helps in deeply detoxing the body, while cucumber provides hydration.

*Lemons are full of vitamin C which helps bring out the glow from within.

Note:

*Make sure all the ingredients are at room temperature.

