Monday, April 26, 2021
Get dewy, glowing skin with this refreshing drink (recipe inside)

Would you like to try this 'sunshine glow elixir' by nutritionist Lovneet Batra?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2021 3:15:59 pm
nutrition, glowing skin, lovneet batra, how to have glowing skin, skincare, skincare diet, how to get glowing skin, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, drinks for glowing skin, lemon, ginger and cucumber mix,Have this delicious drink for glowing skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

We all want healthy and glowing skin for which we end up applying various products on our skin. But instead of aiming for instant results, it is essential to realise that skincare requires effort and patients. Also, it is best to opt for natural remedies which not only are chemical-free, have no side effects but also help heal from the inside.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested an easy drink that can be made using fresh vegetables and has numerous benefits.

Here’s how.

Ingredients

Cucumber
Ginger
Lemon

Method

Blend together to make juice.

When to have?

Have it fresh mid-mornings.

Simple winter skincare tips from a dermatologist

Benefits

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The drink helps in getting a “fresh, dewy, gorgeous glow from within”, said Batra.

As per Batra, the sunshine glow elixir is a low-calorie drink that is very nourishing for your — body head to toe.

*Ginger is a natural diuretic that helps in deeply detoxing the body, while cucumber provides hydration.

cucumber, cucumber benefits, cucumber health, tiktok cucumber trick, indian express news Fresh cucumbers are good for skincare. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Lemons are full of vitamin C which helps bring out the glow from within.

Note:

*Make sure all the ingredients are at room temperature.

