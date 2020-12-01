Get glowing, nourished and brighter skin with this organic face mask

Get glowing skin with this age-old remedy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Even though there are numerous skin care products available in the market, a lot of us swear by age-old home remedies or what we like to call daadi ma’s nuskha. If you too are looking for some DIY masks to get that glow on your skin, you are at the right place!

Dr Niketa Sonavane recently shared a face mask which you might want to try.

“Get glowing skin this festive session with this mask. I love this mask for its cleansing, purifying and brightening benefits. If you don’t have multani mitti or fuller’s earth, feel free to swap it for besan or chickpea flour,” she said.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Fuller’s earth

1 tsp – Turmeric

1 tbsp – Curd

1 tsp – Honey

Method

*Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. You can add dried rose petals, too.

*Apply the paste on clean, washed skin. Let it sit for 20 minutes. Then scrub and rinse.

*Use this pack on your face, neck and arms once or twice a week.

Benefits

*Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps brighten the skin. It also rejuvenates dull-looking skin.

*Fuller’s earth helps purify the skin. Multani mitti adds natural oils to your skin, nourishing it and making it glow naturally.

*The lactic acid present in curd melts away dead cells. It also helps balance the beneficial bacteria on the skin which is the skin’s microbiome.

*Honey moisturises the skin and works as an antiseptic. It further feeds the natural bacteria on the skin, making your skin defence stronger.

Would you like to try?

