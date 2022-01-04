scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Aromatherapy for healthy, glowing skin: Know the benefits

Scent has a direct link to the emotions we experience, and aromatherapy is used to stimulate the mind towards a more positive direction, says an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 4, 2022 1:20:14 pm
aromatherapy, aromatherapy and skincare, glowing skin and aromatherapy, how aromatherapy helps with glowing skin, indian express newsWhen done consistently, aromatherapy can have astounding effects on the skin and mind. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Aromatherapy has numerous health benefits. For years now, it has been used to calm the brain and relax the body. In spas and wellness centres, aromatherapy is applied to help people feel rejuvenated, and experts also recommend its use before hitting the bed so as to get a solid few hours of sleep.

But how does aromatherapy benefit the skin? Radhika Iyer, the founder of Beauty by Anahata, an entrepreneur, yogini, mountaineer and philanthropist, says scent has a direct link to the emotions we experience, and aromatherapy is used to stimulate the mind towards a more positive direction.

“This releases beneficial hormones in our body as our brain signals it is in a relaxed state. Our skin is highly affected by our emotions over a period of time. When done consistently, aromatherapy can have astounding effects on the skin and mind.”

She lists the following essential oils that can help with skincare; read on.

* Lavender essential oil

This essential oil calms down your nervous system and induces a relaxing state in the mind. Lavender essential oil also protects skin from free radicals and gets rid of fatigue.

* Sandalwood essential oil

Sandalwood is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, and is known to bring more moisture/hydration to the skin.

* Rosemary essential oil

This essential oil works by dilating (expanding) your blood vessels, allowing your blood to absorb more oxygen. Healthier, oxygenated blood results in better nutrients for the body and skin.

