Aromatherapy for healthy, glowing skin: Know the benefits

Aromatherapy has numerous health benefits. For years now, it has been used to calm the brain and relax the body. In spas and wellness centres, aromatherapy is applied to help people feel rejuvenated, and experts also recommend its use before hitting the bed so as to get a solid few hours of sleep.

But how does aromatherapy benefit the skin? Radhika Iyer, the founder of Beauty by Anahata, an entrepreneur, yogini, mountaineer and philanthropist, says scent has a direct link to the emotions we experience, and aromatherapy is used to stimulate the mind towards a more positive direction.

“This releases beneficial hormones in our body as our brain signals it is in a relaxed state. Our skin is highly affected by our emotions over a period of time. When done consistently, aromatherapy can have astounding effects on the skin and mind.”

She lists the following essential oils that can help with skincare; read on.

* Lavender essential oil

This essential oil calms down your nervous system and induces a relaxing state in the mind. Lavender essential oil also protects skin from free radicals and gets rid of fatigue.

* Sandalwood essential oil

Sandalwood is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, and is known to bring more moisture/hydration to the skin.

ALSO READ | These essential oils will help you relax this weekend

* Rosemary essential oil

This essential oil works by dilating (expanding) your blood vessels, allowing your blood to absorb more oxygen. Healthier, oxygenated blood results in better nutrients for the body and skin.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!