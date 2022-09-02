scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Gloria Estefan is thrilled to have her own Barbie doll version: ‘Love to see Latinos succeeding in anything they do’

The musician said that for a little Hispanic girl to "see herself reflected and say, 'Maybe one day I could do something that would have someone make a Barbie about me,' is really cool"

Gloria Estefan, Gloria Estefan news, Gloria Estefan music, Gloria Estefan fashion, Gloria Estefan Barbie doll version, Gloria Estefan Barbie, Latino community representation, indian express newsOn the official Barbie Instagram page, a post stated that the iconic doll "honours the legendary Gloria Estefan on her birthday, for her groundbreaking contributions to music".

Gloria Estefan is a celebrated name in the global music industry. The Cuban-American singer, who has won several Latin Grammys and Grammy Awards, turned 65 on September 1 and to honour and commemorate her legacy, her Barbie doll version was introduced to the market. Estefan herself took to Instagram to make the announcement in a video, in which she posed with the mini version of herself and exclaimed, “Gloria’s Barbie!”

In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “The best birthday present ever! My very own mini me! @barbie #OutNow #Barbie”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan)

On the official Barbie Instagram page, a post stated that the iconic doll “honours the legendary Gloria Estefan on her birthday, for her groundbreaking contributions to music”.

“Inspired by her Cuban heritage, Gloria popularised Latin rhythms with pop and dance beats, charting over thirty number one hits, and making her one of the most successful crossover artists in the world. The Gloria Estefan #Barbie doll wears a look inspired by the artiste’s iconic style in the ‘Get On Your Feet‘ music video,” it read.

The doll looks as fashionable as the singer herself. She has been given a jacket featuring “intricate golden detailing with jewelled accents and a dramatic, oversized lace sleeve”, according to the product description on creations.mattel.com. The look also features a “golden waist chain” to accentuate her “soft leopard belt”, along with “bold thigh-high boots and golden accessories”.

It has been designed by Javier Meabe, who was quoted as saying, “Playing her music was a must when working though the design process. I have to confess, I did take a few dance breaks!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

“‘Get on Your Feet‘ was chosen for her outfit since Gloria’s look is so iconic and recognisable in the music video,” Meabe added. “The jacket and boots are so fun.”

According to a People report, the Barbie doll debuts on National Hispanic Heritage Month, and the musician was quoted as telling E! News about the memorable outfit, “I wanted to emulate the torero jackets, because my grandfather was from Asturias, Spain, and a mix of Moroccan from the Lebanese side of Emilio [Estefan]’s family, because him and I are so intertwined. It’s just one of my favourite looks that I’ve ever had.”

She also told the publication that for a little Hispanic girl to “see herself reflected and say, ‘Maybe one day I could do something that would have someone make a Barbie about me,’ is really cool”.

“I love to see Latinos succeeding in anything that they do, so I’m very happy that it’s moving in that direction,” Estefan was quoted as saying.

