Glitter eyes for NYE or Christmas? Take cues from your favourite celebs

This year has been all about shimmer and glitter, and with the party season right at our doorstep, it is important to hold on to the trend. Be it a dress or jeans and boots, throw in some glitter — on your eyes, we suggest — and you are all set to rock and groove. Whether it is a holiday brunch or a Christmas dinner, glitter is sure to add an element of bling to your look. And without a doubt, more the glitter, the better it gets.

To help you get your glitter look right, we have put together some celebrity looks that are all about glitter and glamour.

Diana Penty

Amp up your make-up game by taking a cue from Diana Penty, who was recently spotted at the Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Powerlist with holographic eyeshadow and a sharp winged eyeliner. To get the look, apply a gel-textured eyeshadow over the crease of your eye, and then tap a shimmering holographic glitter at the centre of the eyelid. Make it stand out by finishing off with a winged eyeliner. Voilà!

Priyanka Chopra

If you want to go low-key with your make-up, then do it like the Quantico actor who opts for just a hint of glitter. Opt for some brown eyeshadow for your base or simply define the crease of your eyes with a chocolate brown matte eyeshadow. Throw in some golden glitter on the inner corner of your eye. This instantly adds depth and makes your eyes appear big.

Deepika Padukone

Ditch the smokey eyes, go for glitter. To get the Piku actor’s look, dab some brown eyeshadow as your base, and then take a burgundy shade to define the crease of your eyes. Top it up with some black glitter and finish your look with a generous dose of mascara to get those fluttery eyelashes. A little tip: before you apply the glitter, we suggest putting some under-eye masks. They hydrate and brighten your eyes, banishing those dark circles, but most importantly, they protect your skin from all the glitter fallout that happens during application.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

How about soft smokey eyes with a glittery twist? Kareena Kapoor agrees, and so do we! Apply some eyeshadow primer to make the glitter stay. Then take slate grey eyeshadow and carve out a wing which is slightly smudgy. Now take some light pink glitter on your finger tips, and dab it on the middle of the eye for that shimmery effect. If you’re looking for more precision use a flat-headed brush to press the glitter onto your lids.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

It can sometimes be difficult to make the glitter stay put for long. For this, you will need a high-strength primer instead of your usual one. Shilpa Shetty goes for purple dewy glittery eyes. Slather on a balm and metallic eyeshadow all over the lids. It is indeed the easiest look.

Are you going for glittery eyes? Let us know below.

