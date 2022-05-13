What is glass skin, and what skincare routine should you follow for it?

There are many skincare trends and among them is ‘glass skin‘, which is essentially a skin that has healthy radiance, is free from blemishes and is also well hydrated. According to Dr Sonali Kohli, consultant, dermatologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, genetics plays an important role for anyone to have porcelain skin, since our pores are “inherently controlled by genetics”.

“If someone has pores or an increased number of pores, they will have to make an extra effort to ensure they are non-clogged. Dermatologists say it’s important to concentrate on the radiance and ensure that the skin is disease-free, by using the correct skincare regimen and taking required supplements,” she explains.

The doctor stresses on cleansing, toning and moisturising, stating that cleansing helps clear all the dirt, grime and pollution. “If you’re using makeup, cleanser helps in removing all the products. Sometimes, the makeup penetrates through our pores and is not thoroughly cleansed with a cleansing step alone. This is where toners become essential. They help to exfoliate your skin and help active ingredients to penetrate.

“Serums contain active ingredients that target your skin concerns. It’s essential to use a serum first and then a moisturiser. Moisturiser helps in closing the ingredients that have entered into the skin,” the doctor explains.

According to her, these tips can help you get a glass skin:

– To remove remaining dirt and impurities, double cleanse the skin with a gentle oil-based cleanser, followed by a foam-based cleanser.

– After that, exfoliate with a scrub to remove all the dead, dull-looking skin cells from the surface.

– Look for a face mask sheet to hydrate your skin, followed by a toner to balance the pH levels of your skin.

– Face serum, preferably an oil-based one, comes next.

– Apply a light water-based moisturiser. For people with oily skin, a gel-based moisturiser is recommended; dry and combination skin can do with a heavy-based moisturiser. Then, apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

