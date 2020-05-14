Give your skin the big beauty boost with these tomato DIYs

Did you know that tomato face packs are really simple to make and are great for the skin? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Did you know that tomato face packs are really simple to make and are great for the skin? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

There are many things you can do sitting at home, to make your skin feel special. Among them are some easy DIYs involving kitchen items — fruits, vegetables and natural oils. This summer, if you are looking to make your face look red and glowy as a tomato, you will have to try some simple face packs involving the fruit itself. Find out what these face packs are, and how you can make them.

Tomato and sugar face pack

It can also double up as a scrub. This is supposed to clean the skin and help retain its moisture. For this, you will have to mash some tomatoes and extract the juice. To this, add a teaspoon of sugar. Gently rub the paste on your face. Leave it on for some time and allow it to dry, before you wash it off with water. Do this regularly to see the difference.

Tomato and lemon face pack

Both these fruits are considered to be natural cleansers. They are believed to rid the skin of toxins, and prevent acne and pimples. Together, they can make the skin glow, by removing excess oil. To make this pack, you will have to mash some tomatoes and mix a teaspoon of lemon juice to it. You can also add some honey to the paste and apply it on the face. Leave it on and let it dry for a few minutes. When it dries, wash it off with water.

Tomato and honey face pack

Both the ingredients of this pack will make your skin glow naturally. It promises to gently clean the face and give it a new kind of shine. To make this pack, you will need mashed tomatoes and a tablespoon of honey. Mix the two to make a paste. Next, apply the paste to your face and let it dry. When it does, wash off with water. Do this whenever you have the time and you will not have to visit the salon ever again.

