Give your lips the goodness of homemade scrubs; find out how

The one good thing that has happened in lockdown is that people have turned to more natural ways of skincare than ever. Cosmetic products are lying unused in the cabinets as people are reading more about home-based products and kitchen remedies for their skincare DIYs. Among other things, lips, particularly, need extra care because the skin here is soft and sensitive. Also, regardless of the season, some people are more susceptible to chapped lips.

If you are one of them, looking to understand the easy ingredients you can use to make lip scrubs at home, here is what you need to know.

Coconut and honey lip scrub

Just like how they work for the face, coconut and honey are great for the lips, too. As such, they can be combined to make this easy lip scrub. To make this scrub you will need one tablespoon each of organic honey and coconut oil, along with some brown sugar and a little bit of lukewarm water.

First mix the oil and honey thoroughly to make a paste, and then add the sugar and lukewarm water to the mixture to make the perfect scrub. Rub it on the lips and massage well and gently for three minutes at least, before you wash it off with water. This scrub can nourish the skin and act as an exfoliator, to remove the dead and the dry cells.

Coffee and honey scrub

The other thing you can do is make an easy lip scrub using one tablespoon each of ground coffee and honey. Mix well until they become a paste. Next, apply the scrub on the lips and massage gently for two minutes. Leave it on for two more minutes and wash away to see freshly-hydrated lips that look clean and without any cracks. Just like brown sugar, coffee can act as an exfoliator, too.

Rose petals and milk scrub

If you are looking for a more gentler option, this is your safe bet. Rose petals are great for the skin, with most people using rose water on a regular basis, anyway. Also, everybody knows the skincare wonders of milk. Together, they make for a great lip scrub. Just take a little bit of each and mash them together to make a thick consistency. Rub it on the lips like a regular scrub, keep it on a minute or so, and then wash off with normal water. Then apply a lip balm for better results. Do this every day if you are prone to chapping.

Which of the three lip scrubs will you be making today?

